All-In-One Platform Boasts Industry Firsts
The Qolsys IQ Panel 2 is now available through North American distribution locations after completing an extensive six-month soft launch with more than 200 security dealers. The all-in-one platform boasts several industry firsts, according to the manufacturer, including S-line encrypted sensor technology, 5MP panel camera, Bluetooth touchless disarming, dual path communication with LTE and Wi-Fi. The IQ Panel 2 is an elegant, modern, tablet-like panel with a 7-in. HD capacitive touchscreen delivering upgraded features and functionality with an intuitive swipe-based user interface. Qolsys continues to innovate with proprietary encrypted sensor technology and built-in applications such as Bluetooth touchless disarming, remote diagnostic tools and glass-break detection. The IQ Panel 2 implements end-to-end encryption, including cloud token authentication, the exclusive encrypted Qolsys S-Line sensors with backward compatibility to the standard 319.5 Mhz frequency, Z-Wave Plus by Sigma Designs, and dual-path communication over cellular and Wi-Fi. Qolsys | www.qolsys.com
