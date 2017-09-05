Solutions for Dealers to Provide Leading-Edge Services
Dealers who want to boost profitability with value-add services can turn to Connected Technologies, LLC and the Connect ONE cloud-hosted security management platform. Connect ONE offers simple, yet detailed management and accountability of intrusion, access control, mobile credential access, video, critical environmental monitoring and energy management services from an easy-to-use interface accessible anywhere with an Internet connection. Connect ONE also supports Bosch Remote Connect Cloud Services, DMP, ELK, Honeywell Vista panels and Nest.
Connected Technologies | www.simplifywithconnectone.com
