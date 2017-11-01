Industry Innovations

Connected Technologies’ Solutions Let Dealers Provide Leading-Edge Services

Connected Technologies’ Solutions
November 1, 2017
KEYWORDS cloud security / security as a service / security management
Reprints
No Comments

Dealers who want to boost profitability with value-add services can turn to Connected Technologies, LLC and the Connect ONE cloud-hosted security management platform. Connect ONE offers simple, yet detailed management and accountability of intrusion, access control, mobile credential access, video, critical environmental monitoring and energy management services from an easy-to-use interface accessible anywhere with an Internet connection. Connect ONE also supports Bosch Remote Connect Cloud Services, DMP, ELK, Honeywell Vista panels and Nest.
Connected Technologies | www.simplifywithconnectone.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.