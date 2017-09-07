Jim DeVries Named President of ADT

ADT, a provider of security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in North America, named Jim DeVries its president. DeVries, who previously served as ADT’s COO, will continue to report to ADT CEO, Tim Whall.

In this new role, DeVries, who joined ADT in May 2016, will be responsible for ADT’s sales and marketing efforts, installation and field service, customer care and support, business operations, national account operations, human resources, and ADT’s nationwide authorized dealer network.

“Jim’s leadership style and experience in large, complex organizations has made a significant impact on the ADT turnaround since joining our organization last May,” said Tim Whall, ADT CEO. “I’m confident in Jim’s ability to successfully lead the company, execute our plans, accelerate our growth and make ADT an even stronger leader in the marketplace.”

ADT also announced several other key leadership changes. Jamie Haenggi has been named chief sales and marketing officer, assuming responsibility for ADT’s National Sales Center in addition to her current role as chief marketing officer. Dan Bresingham, previously chief of staff, has been named ADT’s chief administrative officer, spearheading ADT’s merger and acquisitions strategy, business operations, and human resources. Steve Hopkins, currently an interim leader for ADT’s Canadian operations, has formally been named president, ADT Canada. Haenggi, Bresingham and Hopkins will report directly to DeVries.