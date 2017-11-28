Gary Kallman Named President of First Alarm

First Alarm, ranked No. 34 on the SDM 100, named alarm industry veteran Gary Kallman its new president. Kallman succeeds David Hood, who served with the company since 1989.

Kallman has had a distinguished career in the life safety industry, First Alarm reported in a press release, having served in senior marketing and sales management positions at several companies.

Jarl Saal, First Alarm founder and executive chairman, said, “Gary has a deep understanding of every aspect of the security business, from manufacturing to marketing, sales and finance. We’re pleased and confident to have him at the helm.”

Kallman said, “First Alarm has great people and a great reputation. We are uniquely positioned to leverage emerging security technologies to take advantage of rapidly expanding market opportunities throughout Northern California.”