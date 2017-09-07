ADS Acquires PMI Security in Third Acquisition of 2017

ADS Security, a regional electronic security and automation company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and ranked No. 20 on the SDM 100, has acquired the accounts of PMI Security in New Bern, N.C.

This purchase continues to grow the presence of ADS Security in North Carolina, which began in 2014 with the purchase of Seaboard Security Systems in Washington, N.C. ADS added a second branch in North Carolina last year with the purchase of Central Carolina Security in Sanford, N.C.

“We are excited to continue to grow our presence in the Carolinas,” said John Cerasuolo, ADS president and CEO. “It’s always our goal to partner with great companies like PMI Security who have a history of excellence and stellar customer service.”

This is the third acquisition for ADS in 2017. In January, ADS purchased Falcon Fire Systems in Charleston, S.C. ADS closed on the customer accounts of ERMC Security Solutions in Chattanooga, Tenn., in August. This follows a record-setting acquisition year for ADS in 2016, during which ADS added 8,000 accounts across six purchases and opened two new locations in Dothan, Ala., and Sanford, N.C.

PMI Security customers will have access to the ADS advanced suite of residential and commercial services.

The customers will be serviced out of the ADS Washington office located at 930 W 15th Street, Washington, N.C., 27889. PMI Security owner Ray Dail will be joining the ADS Security team in Washington in a sales role. PMI Security customers are currently being introduced and welcomed to ADS.