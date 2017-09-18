PSA Announces 2017-2018 Committee Members
PSA announced the new roster of committee members as well as chair and vice chair appointments. Each PSA committee is made up of representatives from PSA owner companies that have expertise within the committee’s specific functional areas. This year, all committees will welcome back returning members from the previous term as well as at least one new member to their groups. Overall, there are 18 PSA integrator companies represented including three first-year owner companies, Preferred Technologies, SGI Matrix and Security Centres International Limited.
“The PSA committees play a critical role in helping develop resources to help other professional systems integrators improve their own activities in their business,” said Anthony Berticelli, director of education for PSA. “We are pleased to welcome all the new volunteers to this year’s term and are looking forward to sharing the wealth of knowledge that they all bring with the PSA network.”
2017/18 Committee Members:
Cybersecurity
- Chair: Andrew Lanning, co-founder, Integrated Security Technologies
- Vice Chair: Gary Hoffner, vice president, PSLA Security
- Matt Boehm, information security analyst, CM3 Building Solutions Inc.
- Henry Hoyne, CTO, Northland Controls
- Paul Schmick, vice president security technology, Alliance Security
- Scott Schmidt, vice president technology, Aronson Security Group
Leadership
- Chair: Nigel Waterton, senior vice president corporate strategy & development, Aronson Security Group
- Vice Chair: Shad McPheters, general manager, Northland Controls
- Stuart Bostock, group chief executive, Security Centres International Limited
- Bill Bozeman, president & CEO, PSA
- Shaun Castillo, president, Preferred Technologies, LLC
- Christine Lanning, president, Integrated Security Technologies
- Bruce Pontier, general manager, Securadyne
- Scott Ranger, vice president, Paladin Technologies
Project Management
- Chair: Rex Allen, operations manager, Securadyne
- Vice Chair: Robert Flynn, senior vice president operations, Aronson Security Group
- Bill Byington, PMO deputy director, Northland Controls
- Catherine Tonne, PMO director, Northland Controls
- Chris Salazar-Mangrum, senior IT project manager, PSA
- Spencer Rundell, operations manager, SSP
Sales & Marketing
- Chair: Robbie Danko, marketing manager, LVC Companies
- Vice Chair: Dieter Giblin, security consultant, Integrated Security Technologies
- Samantha Bresnen, sales account executive, Integrated Protection Services
- Sarah Ford, account executive, Alliance Security
- Denise Niles, vice president – Key Accounts, AES
- Grady Jett, vice president sales, Preferred Technologies LLC
Technical
- Chair: Robert Birley, senior vice president of design engineering & performance management, Aronson Security Group
- Vice Chair: Jerry Cordasco, client development manager, Tech Systems, Inc.
- Adam Deegan, application engineer, Northland Controls
- Mark Miller, director of professional services, SGI Matrix
- Tom Nealer, support services, Tech Systems, Inc.
- Jorge Ortiz, senior systems engineer, Bonneville Contracting & Technology Group
- Dennis Thiele, ISG development & technical support, LVC Companies
- Tim Will, sales engineer, Will Electronics
Throughout the year, committee members will provide through blog posts, webinars and sessions at PSA TEC. If you are interested in joining one of these committees, please contact Julie Rolles, training specialist by email, jrolles@psasecurity.com.
