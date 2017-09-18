PSA Announces 2017-2018 Committee Members

PSA announced the new roster of committee members as well as chair and vice chair appointments. Each PSA committee is made up of representatives from PSA owner companies that have expertise within the committee’s specific functional areas. This year, all committees will welcome back returning members from the previous term as well as at least one new member to their groups. Overall, there are 18 PSA integrator companies represented including three first-year owner companies, Preferred Technologies, SGI Matrix and Security Centres International Limited.

“The PSA committees play a critical role in helping develop resources to help other professional systems integrators improve their own activities in their business,” said Anthony Berticelli, director of education for PSA. “We are pleased to welcome all the new volunteers to this year’s term and are looking forward to sharing the wealth of knowledge that they all bring with the PSA network.”

2017/18 Committee Members:

Cybersecurity

Chair: Andrew Lanning, co-founder, Integrated Security Technologies

Vice Chair: Gary Hoffner, vice president, PSLA Security

Matt Boehm, information security analyst, CM3 Building Solutions Inc.

Henry Hoyne, CTO, Northland Controls

Paul Schmick, vice president security technology, Alliance Security

Scott Schmidt, vice president technology, Aronson Security Group

Leadership

Chair: Nigel Waterton, senior vice president corporate strategy & development, Aronson Security Group

Vice Chair: Shad McPheters, general manager, Northland Controls

Stuart Bostock, group chief executive, Security Centres International Limited

Bill Bozeman, president & CEO, PSA

Shaun Castillo, president, Preferred Technologies, LLC

Christine Lanning, president, Integrated Security Technologies

Bruce Pontier, general manager, Securadyne

Scott Ranger, vice president, Paladin Technologies

Project Management

Chair: Rex Allen, operations manager, Securadyne

Vice Chair: Robert Flynn, senior vice president operations, Aronson Security Group

Bill Byington, PMO deputy director, Northland Controls

Catherine Tonne, PMO director, Northland Controls

Chris Salazar-Mangrum, senior IT project manager, PSA

Spencer Rundell, operations manager, SSP

Sales & Marketing

Chair: Robbie Danko, marketing manager, LVC Companies

Vice Chair: Dieter Giblin, security consultant, Integrated Security Technologies

Samantha Bresnen, sales account executive, Integrated Protection Services

Sarah Ford, account executive, Alliance Security

Denise Niles, vice president – Key Accounts, AES

Grady Jett, vice president sales, Preferred Technologies LLC

Technical

Chair: Robert Birley, senior vice president of design engineering & performance management, Aronson Security Group

Vice Chair: Jerry Cordasco, client development manager, Tech Systems, Inc.

Adam Deegan, application engineer, Northland Controls

Mark Miller, director of professional services, SGI Matrix

Tom Nealer, support services, Tech Systems, Inc.

Jorge Ortiz, senior systems engineer, Bonneville Contracting & Technology Group

Dennis Thiele, ISG development & technical support, LVC Companies

Tim Will, sales engineer, Will Electronics

Throughout the year, committee members will provide through blog posts, webinars and sessions at PSA TEC. If you are interested in joining one of these committees, please contact Julie Rolles, training specialist by email, jrolles@psasecurity.com.

