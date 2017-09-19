HID Global to Acquire Access Control Provider Mercury Security

HID Global, a global provider of identity solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire Mercury Security, an OEM supplier of controllers for physical access control.

Mercury Security has more than 3 million controllers installed at tens of thousands of sites worldwide, including at more than 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, HID reported in a press release. The company also stated that Mercury’s intelligent controllers, interface boards and software perfectly complement HID’s industry-leading readers, smart cards and mobile IDs for opening doors.



“The acquisition of Mercury Security will advance HID’s global leadership in the physical access control industry, adding Mercury Security’s high-quality controllers to HID’s product portfolio while extending HID’s installed base of millions of users beyond the readers and smart cards that we are already well known for,” said Stefan Widing, president and CEO of HID Global. “Customers of both HID and Mercury Security will benefit from tighter and more seamless integration of controllers with readers and credentials, as well as from our shared vision for an open, flexible approach to access control.”



HID’s acquisition of Mercury Security is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The closing of the deal is expected to happen by Q4 2017. Financial terms of the agreement are not being publicly disclosed.

Based in Long Beach, Calif., Mercury Security has relationships with nearly all the significant OEM partners and has been working together with HID as a partner for over a decade, HID reported.



Pending the close, the Mercury Security team will report into HID’s Physical Access Control Solutions (PACS) business, which is led by Harm Radstaak, vice president and managing director.