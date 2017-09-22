IBM’s Storwize and Tiger Bridge Are Milestone Certified Solutions

Milestone Systems has completed the Milestone Solution Certification of IBM’s Storwize and Tiger Bridge, a cost-effective online data storage system.



Important considerations for storing huge volumes of video archives include simplicity, scalability and affordability. IBM Storage, including IBM Storwize systems, provide a cost-effective platform for online storage. Tiger Bridge provides a secure and flexible connector for transparent data movement between the local IBM Storage systems and cloud storage residing either locally, in a hybrid configuration or in a public/government cloud environment.



This validated and optimized solution allows organizations to better match their storage technology with their data lifecycle in order to realize substantial costs savings.



“Customers are looking for flexibility in their storage options,” said Dave Taylor, Executive Architect IBM Software Defined Infrastructure Solutions. “This solution allows the customer to make informed business choices regarding where and how to store their data, without the complexity of external gateways or converters. This also protects the ‘chain of custody’ of their data because external gateways and tamper risk points are removed from the solution. The additional benefit of this solution is that customers can choose to move to a cloud-centric solution model at their own pace without disruption to the existing infrastructure.”



See www.milestonesys.com/solution-finder/ibm/tiger_brigde/ for more information.