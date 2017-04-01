2-Way Module For Controller

URC announced the release of the DoorBird two-way module for the URC Total Control system in the U.S. market. This module enables full IP control of integrated DoorBird door stations. It supports the doorbell ring and motion sensor activated functions, plus open door and turn on night vision commands. The DoorBird two-way module for Total Control supports these DoorBird models: D101, D101S, D201, D201B, D202 and D202B. The DoorBird Integration Guide, available on the URC Control Room dealer website, explains how to integrate a DoorBird door station into a Total Control installation.

