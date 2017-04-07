Pelco VMS to Leverage Dell EMC Hardware Expertise

Pelco by Schneider Electric, Booth 10037

Through a new collaboration with Dell EMC, Pelco will develop a new VideoXpert Professional Video Management System (VMS) line built with Dell EMC’s industry-leading OEM solutions. The partnership enables Pelco to leverage Dell EMC’s powerful hardware capabilities for the servers and workstations of Pelco’s new Windows-based VideoXpert Professional VMS. Working closely with Dell EMC’s sales organization Pelco will bring its own expertise in video security solutions to the collaboration while sharing best practices in the areas of production, procurement and process. The new VMS is scheduled to launch in June.

For more information, visit www.pelco.com.