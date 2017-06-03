H.265 Cameras Reduce Bandwidth & Storage
Vicon Industries introduced an extensive new line of H.265 megapixel IP cameras. The cameras, available in a wide range of resolutions and form factors, all offer H.265 video encoding, also called high-efficiency video coding (HEVC), that delivers compression ratios from 40 percent to 50 percent lower than H.264 encoding, while delivering the same visual quality. Use of H.265 cameras require significantly less bandwidth for video transmission and decreased storage requirements due to the smaller size of recorded video files. Vicon’s new line of H.265 cameras includes a selection of domes, mini bullets, bullets and “eyeball” cameras, in resolutions ranging from 2 to 6 megapixels and a choice of fixed or varifocal lenses. Some models are suitable for outdoor use and feature a vandal-proof housing.
Vicon Industries | www.vicon-security.com
