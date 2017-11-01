VIVOTEK’s H.265 and H.264 Solutions Include Network Cameras from 2 to 12 MP
VIVOTEK introduced a line of network cameras ranging from 2 to 12 megapixels, compatible with H.264 or H.265 compression technology. What makes VIVOTEK’s H.265 solutions stand out is the bandwidth and storage saving technology, Smart Stream II. By adopting VIVOTEK’s Smart Stream II and H.265 technology, users will benefit from reduced bandwidth and data storage demand by up to 80 percent more than other systems using H.264, the company described. Models include the FD8169A, FD836BA, FD9171-HT, FD8377-HW, FD9181-HT, SD9161 and MS8391-EV.
VIVOTEK | www.vivotek.com
