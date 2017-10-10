New Cameras Offer Simplest Way to Reduce VMS Bandwidth and Storage
Vicon Industries announced several new models of H.265 megapixel IP cameras. With superior compression that allows the cameras to transmit high resolution video at 50 percent lower bitrate than H.264, these models provide the simplest way to reduce demand for bandwidth and storage when used as part of a VMS solution. This is accomplished without any degradation to video quality, decreases to fps or recorded resolution. The end result is lower overall cost of video management system operation. Vicon’s new line of H.265 cameras includes a selection of form factors, with resolutions ranging from 2 to 5 megapixels and a choice of fixed or varifocal lenses. The line includes the V800 series, the V930/V9500 series, and the V940 series.
Vicon | www.vicon-security.com
