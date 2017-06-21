Deadline Extended — Your Company Could Be SDM’s 2017 Dealer of the Year!

SDM founded its Dealer of the Year Award in 1980 to recognize one company every year that demonstrates unmistakable success, a high level of innovation, the use of industry best practices, and notable growth and accomplishments in the security dealer industry. Companies of every size have earned the award and inspired their peers with the unique ways they’ve approached their business, the industry and the community around them.

SDM’s Dealer of the Year is the magazine’s highest honor. To qualify, the company must be in the business of selling and installing electronic security and related systems to residential and/or non-residential markets. The nomination form takes just seconds to complete and the deadline is now July 7; so don’t miss your chance to nominate your company — or someone else’s! Apply at www.SDMmag.com/2017-Dealer-of-the-Year-Application.pdf. The winner will be featured in SDM’s December 2017 issue. For information, contact SDM Senior Editor Karyn Hodgson at hodgsonk@bnpmedia.com.

