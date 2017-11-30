ADT Named 2017 SDM Dealer of the Year

When ADT combined with Protection 1 last year and Tim Whall took the helm as CEO, he challenged his now more than 18,000 employees to participate in an exciting transformation — taking this gigantic organization from a good company to a great one by providing gold-standard customer service. With a new management approach, the support of the latest in analytics and other back-end technology, and a customer-first mantra, the results 18 months in are impressive and are what led SDM to choose ADT as its 2017 Dealer of the Year.

ADT was founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph company and is among the last companies that can still boast the word “telegraph” in its name. Despite the old-world moniker, since the beginning ADT has prided itself on technology innovation, from embracing the call box in the 1890s so that watchmen could transmit signals to a district office, to creating one of the first central stations in the 1920s, to being one of the first to embrace the smart home/Internet of Things trend with the introduction of its ADT Pulse in 2010.

That drive to disrupt the security industry is a thread that has been in ADT’s tapestry from the start and was aided over the years by an explosive growth in the residential security market and a number of acquisitions along the way — both as acquirer and acquired. In May 2016, ADT was acquired by Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm that also owned Protection 1 (a $468 million company, ranked No. 6 on the 2015 SDM 100). With more than 18,000 employees working in over 200 offices nationwide and Canada, and more than 8 million customers, the combined forces of ADT and P1 would now enjoy a market share of approximately 31 percent nationally, and be the largest security and home automation provider in the country.

At a Glance ADT LLC, Boca Raton, Fla.

Ownership: Apollo Global Management

Website: www.adt.com

Employees: 18,000+

Authorized Dealers: 220

Revenue: $4.4 billion in 2017 (estimated)

RMR: $300 million+ in 2017 (estimated)

Customers: 8 million+

2017 SDM 100 Rank: No. 1

In a rather unusual move, Apollo chose to put David in charge of Goliath and tasked P1 CEO Tim Whall with leading the combined organization. Many of ADT’s top executives were replaced with P1 staff and Whall and company set out to bring the P1 signature passion for customer service to an unprecedented scale.

ADT had always been known as a leader — within the security industry, the company is often referred to as the “800-pound gorilla” — but when it came to customer service, it was not always the first name to come to mind. This is true of almost any organization of this size; but Whall was undaunted in taking the formula for success that had worked at P1 and applying it to a company more than seven times its size.

Anyone who knows Tim Whall may not be too surprised that ADT has been chosen as SDM’s 2017 Dealer of the Year. In fact it is his third time winning this distinction. (See “A Three-peat Coach,” page 66.) But for those unfamiliar with his approach, in less than 18 months Whall took ADT from a longest-call wait of 35 to 54 minutes down to less than a minute for 99 percent of calls; taken an average seven-day service call backlog to same-day or next-day service, and dropped customer attrition levels by three percentage points. Abandoned calls have gone from 10 percent to less than one percent, and employee turnover is down by 10 percent. And by year end, every call will be answered live, taking away the automated call service so hated by consumers in any industry.



With a new customer-first approach, ADT call wait times have come down from up to 55 minutes to less than a minute and all calls will be answered live by year-end 2017. Photo by Shane Harder Courtesy of ADT

Sometimes when companies go through a massive change, other priorities are put on hold and sales or other areas dip significantly as things adjust. But at ADT revenues and RMR are holding steady and even rising, from $3.6 billion in 2015 (ADT only) to a combined estimate of $4.3 billion in 2017. Recurring monthly revenue was estimated to be greater than $300 million in 2017.

Jim DeVries, who was named president of ADT after the merger, attributes this success to Whall’s often repeated mantra: “The best way for us to grow our company is to take care of and retain our existing customers.”

DeVries continues, “We now have a disciplined growth approach to sales and more focus on customer service so attrition is improved. The way we acquire customers is also more disciplined and robust.”

ADT Senior Management Team Timothy J. Whall, CEO

Jim DeVries, President

Jeff Likosar, CFO

Dan Bresingham, Chief Administrative Officer

P. Gray Finney, Chief Legal Counsel

Jamie Haenggi, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer

Bob Dale, SVP, National Account Sales

Don Young, CIO

Jay Darfler, SVP, ADT Emerging Markets

When large companies look to execute big changes the analogy of turning a gigantic ship is often used (it takes much more time than turning a small boat). The story of how ADT transformed much of its culture and customer service in just over a year is a fascinating one, and a large part of the reason ADT was selected this year — and that is before you factor in the new technologies and offerings the company has introduced or is planning for next year and the reemergence of ADT in the commercial space after focusing solely on residential for a number of years.

The ‘New’ ADT

Bringing together two distinct companies with two different cultures is always a challenge, but Whall approached it in the same way he had done at other companies he led — go into the field and spread the message. With 200 offices and five central stations located all over the country and Canada, however, this was a whole new scale.



Insight, at GUI customer overlay to Mastermind and several other systems, allows an immediate view of the customer account and their experience by bringing forward important historical activity in a summary view, helping the employee personalize the experience for the customer. Photo by Shane Harder courtesy of ADT

“Visiting 200 sites is harder than visiting 20,” Whall says. “We spent the first few months just visiting places. It gives you a chance to share a little bit of your vision, ask what is working or not, and explain the things you believe in regardless of the name of the company.”

These beliefs can be summed up in one short phrase: Customers first.

“One of the more substantial transformational changes for the new ADT was the focus on customers and the priority around great customer service,” DeVries says. “Not only was that one of the most fundamental changes but it was also a unifying theme as we brought P1 and ADT together. Our customer was a rallying point of sorts — our North Star.”

But simply saying “focus on the customer” wasn’t going to do the trick. Along with the road trip, Whall also immediately set out to implement a formula for success that had worked for him previously: the GM (general manager) model.

“The best way for us to grow our company is to take care of and retain our existing customers.”

— Tim Whall

DeVries explains, “When ADT and P1 came together, Tim and I and several leaders met with every single general manager at ADT and selected the best talent to lead our 80 individual markets. The model reflects a strongly held belief that the GM ‘owns’ the customers in the area or town where they have leadership. The way we look at it, the customer of the corporate office is the local general manager and the customers of the local GMs are the actual customers in any given market. We give a lot of authority to our GMs to take care of their customers and each of them have accountability to deliver across a whole spectrum of financial and customer service metrics. That is the lynchpin of our operating model.”

This new way of doing things was a big change for ADT, which previously had 50 area managers and more of a silo concept, Whall says. “ADT over the years has had different models. But each company I have been in I have always gone with the GM model.”

In addition to adding more than 30 new managers, this also had an immediate boost on employee morale and company culture, adds Jamie Haenggi, chief marketing and sales officer. “Each branch office is locally run and operated. Even though we are a big national company, we are actually 18,000 moms, dads, brothers and sisters in that local market. We are really 200 small companies.”

That feeling is presented from the top down, with a term Whall calls “get low.” This involves management visiting employees and really engaging in what they do on a daily basis. “It is easy to get caught up at the higher levels of executive management as opposed to going and sitting next to someone and taking calls and learning what we are actually doing there,” Whall says. “The executive team has done a great job of that.”

DeVries adds that while all top-level management was “encouraged” (read required) to do this, there is no arguing with the results of their efforts. “It is another example of the new operating model. Tim’s expectation of executives is we go low, that we are customer centric. There is a strong parallel between executive talk and executive walk.”

Whall quickly found that this was quite a change for employees, as well. “The first time I called someone up to my office I had no idea the panic that would cause. I told them, ‘I just didn’t know who you were and am trying to get to know more people.’ I want to do even more of that in 2018 and invite even more folks into the conversation.”

Change is never easy at any size and getting employees on board was a priority for Whall and his team. “You have three choices when you bring two companies together: Stick to your guns and defend everything you did before; sit back and not participate and just wait to get instruction; or choose to say, ‘What can I do and how can I add value?’ You have to work hard to get people to take the third approach.”

Many successful companies talk about a culture that is “open door,” and the new ADT follows that philosophy as well. But with 18,000 employees the idea of a lower level employee walking into Whall’s office and sharing an idea can be a little daunting.

“You have to seek out their opinions,” Whall says of his approach at ADT. “The average person isn’t going to dial up past their immediate boss level. Having an open door is great when they actually do it but you have to go a lot further. We look for ways to recognize people, call out to them, catch up with them. I tell my managers, ‘Give me some names of employees that are crushing it for you’ and I set up calls with those employees. Last week I spoke with three GMs and one person in a corporate support role. I try to find 15 people a month to talk to for a 20- to 30-minute conversation. You can’t just wait to hear from people. You have to get out there and create that two-way conversation.”

It wasn’t easy, but the word is getting out, and employees are happy with the change, DeVries says. “Our employee reaction to the change has been very positive. The vast majority are in customer-facing jobs. When the true north of the ADT team is our customer, employees — all of us — are attracted to that mission.”

Amelia Pulliam, chief human resource officer, who has worked for ADT since 2014, agrees. “If you look at how different things are now than before, we always revolved around a customer service mentality, but we are significantly more focused on creating an excellent experience now than before.” Pulliam attributes this to the merging of two former competitors: “Whenever that happens, iron sharpens iron. You have two competitors now fighting for the same cause. The changes we have put in place to take care of the customer are huge, and that constant focus on the customer is a significant difference from where we were just a short time ago.”

Pulliam also points to the field visits as a tremendous help in changing the corporate culture. “Over the past year we have spent time going out to the field and visiting with employees and asking about pain points and what we can help with…. If I am working in a center and I see leadership groups come in and talk to me and ask me what is and isn’t working, the lines become crossed in a good way. That has had a significant impact.”

Another change in thinking was to stop measuring averages, DeVries explains. “We look at absolutes, not averages. Instead of looking at the average speed of answer, we focused on the longest call waiting, the single longest time a customer has to wait on hold before they have an agent take care of them. In averages you can hide bad performance. When you measure absolutes you have the opportunity to diagnose problem areas much more quickly.”

Whall calls this “looking at the worst thing you did yesterday.” By using that philosophy, the company has substantially reduced its call waiting time down to less than a minute for 99 percent of calls. For the less than one percent of calls that go over one minute, ADT set up a system where the entire chain of command — including DeVries and Whall — are immediately notified by text. That doesn’t mean top management has to stop what they are doing when this happens, but it did result in a change in mentality for every employee, DeVries says.

“In the past when we had problems with heavier call volumes and customers, the front line leaders didn’t automatically jump on the phones to help. Today when we get to a certain threshold, it is all hands on deck to take care of the customer. Most often the leaders and call center managers are all over the problem before we even get a text.”

The Tech Behind the Success

The people part of the new ADT was the first step. But in a company this size, providing excellent customer service would take more than just a new attitude and some extra employees. The company gets an average of 60,000 calls a day and 40,000 alarms.

There were a lot of things that were challenging about shifting a company this size, Whall says. But one advantage was ADT’s deeper pockets and ability to leverage technology in creative ways. “When you are ADT’s size you can pay for the technology. You have to use technology to help you create what you can’t just have in your head when you are a large company,” he says.

From the first call to the service end, technology is boosting employees’ abilities to better serve customers. But not all technology is good technology, says ADT’s CIO, Don Young. For example, one — the automated answering system — was slated to go, with a goal of the end of 2017. But it would first take some significant backend investment to get there.

“We were walking away from one technology in a way, but that pushed us to deploy better, more advanced technology to make sure we were routing the calls to the right people,” Young says. Using analytics, they now dip into the database to understand the customer’s behavior before the call to see who would be the best person to answer the call, he explains. “If we know the customer had a service call or alarm recently, we know what kind of guidance to give the operator. Obviously it is not a perfect science, but even during imperfect moments we rely on operator training and a voice analytics tool to help us.”

Voice analytics allow a supervisor to see if an agent is struggling with a call and jump on to help handle that customer’s issue, he explains.

Another initiative ADT employed was something called Insight, a technology that helps employees create a more personalized experience for the customer and make them feel “known” by the employee. This GUI customer overlay to Mastermind and several other systems allows an immediate view of the customer account and their experience by bringing forward important historical activity in a summary view. It also flags important items so employees can address outstanding customer needs.

On the service side, ADT recently introduced Tech Tracker. This is a service app for customers that lets them know when a service tech will arrive, his or her qualifications, and even a picture of the technician.

“It’s all about making sure we do what we say we will,” Whall says. “Things like same-day service, live answering of calls and implementing Tech Tracker help us to do that.”

Technology is also helping measure the results, Young says, citing the company’s “Perfect Day” metric at the call centers. “We actually came up with that target back at P1. There are a number of things we deemed high priority and important goals such as LCW (longest call waiting). It is always about the weakest link. Our perfect day was answering 100 percent of calls in less than 60 seconds, and transferring less than 10 percent of all calls. Anyone can hire more people to just answer the phones faster, but are you really enhancing that customer’s experience? With all kinds of metrics we make sure we are setting the right expectations for efficiency.”

Metrics also look at the ultimate results — customer attrition. “Again, the best way to grow is to keep those you already have,” Haenggi reiterates. “If you are a happy customer you stay, and pay. We start with the facts. Are they staying with us? We have customer satisfaction surveys that go out on a daily basis.”

In hard numbers, ADT’s net attrition has gone from 17.1 percent in 2015 to 14.7 in 2017 with ADT and P1 combined, but this is just the tip of the iceberg, Haenggi adds. “Do we have a goal for single digits? Of course that is something we would strive for. We were in the low 10 percent at P1 and we have that goal for ADT as well. In our overall three- to five-year plan we are on track or ahead of our plans from an attrition perspective.”

Beyond the technology, there is the unmeasurable human response as well, both for employees and customers, Pulliam adds. “There are two sides to it. When you have a customer that has been waiting for five or 10 minutes, that is a completely different customer than one you got to in less than a minute. It is palpable for the employees, that difference.”

Staying the ‘Disruptive’ Course

With all of the changes at ADT over the past year and a half, there is one thing that has remained consistent in its 143-year history: its commitment to staying on the cutting-edge, being among the first-to-market with disruptive technologies and continuing to push the envelope when it comes to new services and technologies.

Following its rollout of ADT Pulse in 2010, ADT has continued to push the residential market, reaching 2 million installed customers this past year. The company recently added voice control, using the Amazon Echo Alexa to both arm and disarm. And the ADT Canopy platform for IoT devices is now ready for prime time, with new services featuring the Life360 app, PERS and more. Significantly, ADT is also now back in the commercial business, with the merging with P1.

That gives the company the ability to add P1’s expertise in network security and enterprise security solutions for national accounts, something that ADT had divested a few years ago after a former merger broke up, Whall says. “I would like to get ADT back to where it was before they divested,” he says. “They spun off and the commercial went to the other company. There is no reason not to get back to those levels, but we have a lot of work to do. For a brand than has been in existence for 143 years, only three of those didn’t include commercial business.”

For Whall, this means expanding the very definition of what the security industry protects. “For years it was nothing more than providing protection for premises. Now we are changing that bundle so it is not just the premise but the network. People are increasingly familiar with cyber threats. How do we protect our customers, whether they are a commercial or small business or a homeowner? We want to shore up what we are doing, and get a little innovative on how to make it better.”

ADT has recently been on an acquisition path to quickly gain experience, particularly on the systems integration, network security and cyber security sides. In October, ADT acquired two security integration companies, Gaston Security and MSE. And in November the company announced the acquisition of Datashield, a leader in managed detection and response for cyber threats for mid-market and enterprise clients. “It’s easier to teach the person doing high-end technology how to do the middle and low end; that is why we end up in M&A, partnering with that expertise,” Whall explains. “Cyber is no different. It is managed detection and response, plugging into IT systems to manage that data and give an alert when something is going wrong.”

ADT now operates both a network operations center, after the Datashield acquisition that focuses on forensic reviews of companies’ networks and IT architectures, as well as a SOC in Scottsdale, Ariz., that will support a residential cyber security service destined for a 2018 rollout. “It has been in friends and family mode for a few months,” Young says.

On the strictly residential side, there is plenty of activity as well. An October roll-out of the DIY ADT Home Security Starter Kit with Samsung Smart Things and Best Buy; the new ADT Panic Response app with Samsung Gear S2 and S3; and an upcoming mobile app called ADT Go that will provide emergency response to customers when they aren’t at home are a few of the highlights.

Jay Darfler, senior vice president emerging markets, who was tasked with identifying and commercializing opportunities, told an audience gathered for the recent Securing New Ground conference in New York City in late October. “Tim created this concept of emerging markets inside of ADT. I carry not just a development budget but the ability to set up a team to identify new and alternative revenue streams.”

Darfler explained his litmus test for any new idea: “For us it has to be able to be incorporated into a professionally monitored construct. We are going to stand behind our customer service. If I can’t deliver world-class monitoring and service, that is an innovation I am going to have to pass on.”

This kind of approach led to both the Samsung/Best Buy deal and the upcoming ADT Go rollout, he explained. “ADT Go will use the smartphone to detect driving behavior. We had never thought about ADT for roadside assistance before, but that fit nicely into the construct.”

Young takes the criteria for new developments a step farther, adding “realistic and dependable” to the list. “As much as we have a desire to sell new technology, we have a bigger desire to make sure it all works reliably. We don’t want to ignore trends, but we are hyper sensitive on any of these trends and solutions that they are being supported reliably. The last thing we want to do is deploy the shiny new toy that isn’t reliable. We enjoy the innovative label, but the reliable one is more important.”

Which comes back to the simple mantra of customers first that Whall has asked every employee to keep top of mind, DeVries adds. “For me, if there is any one thing to underscore it is how proud we are of our employees. Many are the same employees that were acquired when the deal was done in May of 2016. They have been delivering on the promises we make to customers and there is just an overwhelming sense of pride from our leadership in ADT and P1 employees.”

Whall concludes, “It is a privilege to have this job and be doing this with ADT. It has been a great opportunity and a huge honor, and I am humbled to be able to say I am the caretaker of ADT and its legacy.”

Top

A ‘Three-Peat’ Coach

Jamie Haenggi, chief marketing and sales officer, calls Tim Whall “one of the most gifted coaches out there…. He has created a really close management team that enjoys working together because his passion is really about coaching. He enables us to bring out the best in ourselves, our team and our frontline employees. Photo by Shane Harder courtesy of ADT Tim Whall has been at the head of three different SDM Dealer of the Year-winning companies, first for HSM in 2005 and again for P1 in 2012. (See www.SDMmag.com/protection-1s-targeted-transformation to read the Protection 1 Dealer of the Year story.) What is his secret for success? “What keeps Tim coming back to this list? The people,” says Jamie Haenggi. “He has created a really close management team that enjoys working together because his passion is really about coaching. He enables us to bring out the best in ourselves, our team and our frontline employees. He is one of the most gifted coaches out there.” Jim DeVries concurs, adding, “Tim’s three-peat is about his coaching and his approach to leadership and customer centricity, but mostly about the system he has created. The GM model is one ingredient, but so are our incentives and culture of taking care of the customer and so is our scale and so is technology. It is really a system that orbits around the customer and about deploying that playbook, how we keep score, the metrics and how we look at it. There are probably a dozen different components that all deployed together help us to be a better, more customer-friendly environment.” For his part, Whall is enjoying the challenge and opportunity of “coaching” a company on this scale. “It’s kind of cool to be the big guy on the block and seeing how you can bring small town ideas to a big company.” It is both a challenge and an opportunity, Whall says. “It is a lot easier if I have 100 technicians in my pool than if I have two. I have been small, medium and big. When I am small any one little thing can put me off the rail. The more scale you have, the easier it is to deliver that same concept. When you have more resources to do the task at hand it is easier to manage the task at hand.” One thing that has helped him this time around is that ADT, which had gone public in 2012, was taken private with this venture, allowing Whall and his team more freedom to bring new ideas and make necessary changes. “Regardless of being a private or public company, we make decisions that are good for the business in the long term. This is a 143-year-old company — short-term decisions do not serve customers, employees and other stakeholders in a way that enhances value over time.” DeVries is excited by the results so far. “A long time ago there was a term in vogue called ‘boundary-less organizations’ and I would say that is how Tim leads our organization. I don’t think of myself as an operating executive. I don’t think of our CFO as just the financial guy. Jamie is involved in far more than just the marketing and sales. The way this team operates is like nothing I have ever experienced before. It is one unified team.” Top

Industry Leader ADT is often referred to as the 800-pound Gorilla in the industry, but how do they feel about that appellation? Turns out they are pretty proud of their status. But with that pride also comes a strong sense of responsibility. “I think everybody in the market wants ADT to do well,” Whall says. “It is good for the industry when the leader is doing well.” Haenggi sees the heavyweight status as a duty to the security industry, something ADT has long used to bring its influence to bear on issues such as deceptive sales practices, for example. “Because we have the size and resources and influence, we take a deep sense of responsibility, not only for our customers, but for the industry to make sure we maintain proper practices favorable to our industry.” ADT was one of the first to bring the issue of deceptive door knockers to light several years ago. “People were leveraging the familiarity of the ADT name to get in homes,” she says. When ADT started bringing lawsuits and working with organizations such as the Electronic Security Association and The Monitoring Association (formerly CSAA) to educate consumers about deceptive sales in the industry, things started to turn around, and as a result there are fewer of those incidents today, Haenggi says. “All 14,000 competitors enjoy knocking on doors. It is a legitimate business process and we wanted to be sure there was fairness and integrity for all.” With the P1 merger also came Don Young, who brought another level of industry participation to ADT. Young started Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR) years ago and was the organization’s first president. He is also the current vice president and incoming president of TMA. At Young’s direction, ADT joined the ASAP to PSAP program in 2016, and is also getting more active with organization leadership. In addition to Young at TMA, Thomas Nakatani, vice president IT, customer monitoring technologies, will take over as president of PPVAR in the fall of 2018. “ADT didn’t do things like support ASAP to PSAP or the Five Diamond program before,” Young says, relating this back to the cultural change that has occurred in the past 18 months. Having worked at ADT once before from 2001 to 2004, he has a vantage point to compare. “When you worked for ADT before it was almost like a different world than if you didn’t back then. It is the difference between being active in the industry versus believing you are the industry. “Now having had that exposure outside of ADT, it was helpful to us to be able to bring back to ADT that mindset that in my view they never had. It doesn’t mean they didn’t care about industry initiatives, but it was more out of self-interest. Now we are making executive decisions and causing a big culture shift. We want to earn the brand and not have it be a popularity or size contest.” Top

Brand Love No one would dispute that ADT has strong branding and marketing. In fact, many competitors explicitly credit ADT’s extensive marketing with also helping their efforts, particularly in getting the word out about new technologies and services. But maintaining and moving forward a brand so embedded in the national consciousness comes with its own unique challenges. Jamie Haenggi came over from P1 and was tasked to do just that. One of her signature campaigns has been the “Brand Love” program, which uses social media platforms to “listen” for conversations related to the ADT brand and product and randomly “surprise” customers with personalized notes and small tokens of appreciation. “We have a whole team of people that just manage the social presence,” Haenggi says. But she acknowledges that not all of the impressions are positive. “We love the positive interactions, but for customers that use social media to say negative things we also want to jump on that and take care of it as soon as possible.” As they do on the customer calls, ADT is using technology on the social media side to make sure these responses are personalized and not cut-and-paste, she adds. “We don’t want corporate speak,” Haenggi says. “We try to connect one on one with people having these issues. Recently one of our product marketing leaders got on the phone with a customer at 8 at night and worked with them to recreate the issue they were having so we could fix it.” They are also able to tailor different social media messages to customers and potential customers or by geography, she says. “For example, when the hurricane happened we were able to target customers in those affected markets with specific information around safety and how to manage alarm systems during a hurricane.” These efforts seem to be working. Not only has ADT increased its social community by 32.6 percent in the past year and a half, but Haenggi reports that employees are taking note in different markets. “Whenever I travel employees will say, ‘We see the advertising, but what is really cool is my wife was in yoga class the other day and some twenty-something came up to her and said they love the new advertising.’” One of the most recent branding changes involved the ADT logo. While it wasn’t complex to begin with, the leadership team decided to simplify it even further, taking away the box around the letters and the outline around the outside. “It is a way to update and refresh the look,” Haenggi says. “The blue octagon is iconic and this allows it to stand out clearly and the letters to be the focus. Simplicity speaks to the boldness of the brand.” Top