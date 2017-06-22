TMA Names CRC Employee Support Person of the Year

The Monitoring Association (TMA) has named Cooperative Response Center Inc.’s (CRC) Laura Jacobson, central station coordinator at CRC’s Austin, Minn., facility, TMA’s 2017 Support Person of the Year.

TMA, a national trade organization based in Vienna, Va., held their annual Excellence Awards June 13 in Nashville, Tenn., in conjunction with the Electronic Security Exposition (ESX) opening reception. Sponsored by SDM Magazine, the TMA Excellence Awards recognize outstanding FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL or UL-listed monitoring centers and their personnel.

To select the award winners, the TMA used a blue-ribbon panel of industry luminaries as judges who based their voting decisions on applications submitted by each alarm monitoring center. Criteria evaluated include metrics, false alarm reduction efforts, training and continuing education, adoption of new technology and involvement with industry groups. In addition to Jacobson’s achievement, CRC’s UL-listed alarm monitoring center was one of three finalists for the organization’s Central Station of the Year Award.

Randy Ambrus, CRC’s central station manager, said, “Laura exemplifies the type of customer service, follow through, knowledge and problem-solving capabilities that an award winner should have. Laura’s 18 years of experience within our industry have served our alarm dealers, their subscribers and other CRC employees as well. We’re very proud of Laura and this recognition of her professional dedication to her job and the alarm monitoring industry.”

