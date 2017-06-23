Rockbridge Growth Equity Acquires Kings III Emergency Communications
Rockbridge Growth Equity, a Detroit-based private equity firm, acquired Kings III Emergency Communications, an emergency monitoring solutions provider.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Kings III provides an all-inclusive turnkey emergency monitoring service for building owners and property managers providing the proprietary hardware, installation, monitoring and maintenance services for on-site emergency phones. The company monitors help phones for more than 23,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. Its solutions are available for use in elevators, at poolside, in stairwells, in parking garages, on parking lots, at automated external defibrillators, in parks, greenbelts, stadiums and arena locations.
“We always look for investments that have an attractive value proposition and exciting growth opportunity, this along with Kings III’s loyal customer base and its core values, made it a natural fit with Rockbridge,” said Brian Hermelin, managing partner, Rockbridge Growth Equity. “We’re excited to partner with Kings III and leverage the world-class sales and marketing expertise within our family of companies to help the company with its expansion.”
Kings III is fully integrated to provide turnkey services. The company not only designs, engineers and manufacturers the equipment, Kings III has a state-of-the-art, ETL listed 24/7 Emergency Dispatch Center staffed with operators with a higher level of certification than what is often required in 911 emergency response centers, the company described.
“The partnership between Kings III and Rockbridge Growth Equity represents an exciting new chapter for Kings III and one best described as an unparalleled opportunity for accelerated growth,” said Dennis Mason, CEO of Kings III. “We are passionate about the service we deliver to our customers, the values we live by in delivering them and the employees dedicated to making it all happen. We look forward to working together with Rockbridge to deliver unrivalled emergency monitoring to an ever-growing customer base.”
The deal closed on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP served as legal counsel to Rockbridge Growth Equity. Raymond James acted as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP as legal counsel to Kings III.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.