SDM 2017 Top Systems Integrators Report: Tested, Integrators Display Big Gains

Security systems integrators have faced some major challenges the past few years, including fending off new forms of competition on all sides, fighting the effects of price erosion and margin loss, and keeping up-to-date with some quickly developing technologies that hold promise for end user customers as well as sales potential for integrators themselves. Coming on the heels of a 1 percent decline in systems integration revenue in 2015, integrator companies bounced back in a big way amidst these factors.

Companies ranked on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report collectively recorded 14 percent growth in 2016. The Report ranks companies by their North American systems integration revenue, which includes solutions such as design, project management, product, installation, programming, start-up, and training sold directly to an end-user customer or through a tier of contractors. Total North American systems integration revenue, which is different from total annual gross revenue, reached $6.42 billion in 2016, up 14 percent from $5.63 billion in 2015 for the 100 companies ranked. Several of the largest systems integrators that did not participate in 2016 are now ranked in 2017, including Securitas Electronic Security (formerly ranked as Diebold Security in 2015), ADT, and the combined entity of Johnson Controls/Tyco Integrated Security. However, when they are removed from the calculation and one looks only at those companies for which a year-over-year comparison can be measured, the 14 percent growth rate is present among the remaining integrators.