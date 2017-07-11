Red Hawk Acquires Tele-Tector of Maryland

Red Hawk Fire & Security LLC, a provider in fire, life safety and security services and ranked No. 18 on the SDM 100, has acquired security systems integrator Tele-Tector of Maryland (TTM).



TTM has been in business since 1967 in the Baltimore, suburban Maryland and Washington, D.C., areas building a culture of long-term client relationships and a reputation for the engineering, design, installation and service of integrated security systems to some of the leading world-class health systems, corporations, local and county government agencies and universities, Red Hawk reported in a press release. Headquartered in Columbus, Md., TTM has more than 40 tenured team members, many of whom have been with the organization for 10 years or more with deep experience delivering innovative security services and solutions to customers.



“We are enthusiastic about welcoming David Spilman and his team to Red Hawk to enhance our capabilities in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. In our search for companies that would be a good fit, TTM continued to rise to the top because of its culture of customer service and its ability to steadily grow its business profitably,” said Mike McWilliams, president and CEO of Red Hawk Fire & Security. “The loyal and growing security customer base TTM brings Red Hawk, combined with our existing presence in the fire, life safety and security fields, heightens our ability to deliver a diverse range of service-focused security and fire solutions including system design, integration, installation, training and support services with an expertly trained workforce.”

TTM is the fourth company added to the Red Hawk family through acquisitions in the past 18 months. Red Hawk continues to drive both organic and incremental growth through acquisitions since it was formed in April of 2012 as an independent, unified fire and electronic security services brand after its acquisition by a Comvest Partners sponsored private investment fund of the U.S. fire and security operations of United Technologies (UTC).

