New 4G LTE Alarm Communicator
ipDatatel debuted a new 4G LTE alarm communicator, the BAT LTE. ipDatatel’s BAT LTE, is a Cellular (4G LTE) and Internet alarm communicator, offering redundant alarm communications with industry-leading remote service when connected via keybus to supported Honeywell, DSC, and GE/Caddx panels. The BAT LTE is the only universal alarm communicator that utilizes a dual-path solution combining the newest 4G LTE cellular technology from Verizon, along with Internet connectivity to deliver redundant and future-proofed alarm communications. By leveraging the latest in cellular technology, the BAT LTE allows dealers the ability to utilize an alarm communicator without worrying about future technology sunsets.
ipDatatel | www.ipdatatel.com
