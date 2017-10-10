LTE Full-Data Alarm Communicator
CRN Wireless announced the release of its new LTE communicator, the AP-D-LTE. As with other CRN communicators, the AP-D-LTE is universally compatible with virtually all alarm control panels, supporting the most popular alarm formats using dial capture. The new AP-D-LTE provides the security industry with a Long-Term Evolution (“LTE”) product, operating on LTE wireless spectrum, which provides increased capacity and speed of wireless data through advanced digital signal processing techniques and modulations.
CRN Wireless | www.crnwireless.com
