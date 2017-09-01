Pella Collaborates With Resolution Products, Expands Smart Home Approach

Resolution Products and Pella Corporation collaborated to include Insynctive Technology as an extension to Resolution’s Universal Translator product family. The new RE524XP was reported to be available this summer.

“At Resolution, we strive to make excellent products, that make a difference in the security industry and by adding Pella’s Insynctive Technology to our offerings, we are continuing to do just that,” said Dave Mayne, vice president of marketing for Resolution. “By having the sensors integrated into the window at the time of manufacture, dealers can deliver this security and automation without impacting the performance or aesthetics of the window — a critical barrier faced by dealers on every installation. Including Insynctive Technology in the Universal Translator family of products allows virtually any professional security dealer to take advantage of Pella’s security and automation platform.”

Resolution’s Universal Translator will incorporate Insynctive Technology, enabling Pella windows and doors to be compatible with most major security systems. Pella’s built-in security sensors provide open and close status for Pella’s Designer Series windows and an additional benefit of locked/unlocked status for Designer Series patio doors, plus Architect Series and Pella-branded entry doors.

With Pella’s wireless, built-in security sensors, the technology is installed during manufacturing, which allows security dealers to maintain the homeowner’s window and door warranties. Plus, the hidden wireless sensors preserve the beauty and design of the windows and doors.

“This endeavor is one more step in the evolution of Pella, as we continue to focus on the design and build details of each window and door we make for customers,” said Caleb Klein, product manager, Insynctive. The RE524XP Universal Translator will be available to all Resolution Products distributors and dealers later this summer and will be priced the same as the standard, award-winning product.

Visit www.pella.com/insynctive/smart-home-products/ for more information.