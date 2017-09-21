PERS University Introduced to Help Dealers Succeed in the Medical Alert Industry

Freeus LLC, a mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) business, announced a new tool to help Freeus dealers find success offering mPERS to their customers: PERS University. PERS University features educational webinars, one-on-one expert guidance and customized marketing materials.

“Whether you’re adding a PERS line to your existing security company or starting a brand new business, PERS University will give you the tools you need to succeed,” said Arthur A. Von Ahnen, Freeus new business account executive and PERS University instructor. PERS University teaches dealers how to create their medical alert business and a successful marketing website, how to hire the right salespeople, what to say in a sales presentation, and more.

Freeus offers a comprehensive wholesale mPERS dealer program with an end-to-end mobile PERS solution, including devices, and 24/7 monitoring by a UL-listed, CSAA-Certified Five Diamond central station. PERS University is only available to authorized Freeus dealers. Learn more at www.freeus.com/university or email sales@freeus.com.