Edge360 Deploys Global Situational Awareness Platform for State Department

Edge360, a global integrator of advanced security technologies, has begun the worldwide rollout of the PSIM solution as part of a recently awarded $73 million contract from the Department of State. Edge360 will support prime contractor, Communications Resource Inc. (CRI), by providing subject matter expertise in the development, integration and installation of the platform that includes geo-spatial awareness, 3-D modeling, video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection systems and other sensitive capabilities.

This real-time solution will provide the State Department with actionable information for immediate reaction and response to high-level threats in critical locations around the globe, Edge360 reported. Edge360 technology will enable the Department of State to realize organizational efficiencies and improved security posture through increased awareness. The PSIM system is designed to allow for reduced response time, improved situation awareness and enhanced event monitoring and reporting.

John Rezzonico, Edge360 CEO, said, “We are pleased to partner with CRI for this project of global scale and importance. As the lead developer and integrator for the PSIM solution, our team shares the Department of State’s vision for global security solutions and advanced technologies.”

Rezzonico continued, “The Edge360 team is among the best in the industry, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with CRI and meeting the security needs of the men and women of the Department of State, deployed in the most challenging locations around the world.”

