Rapid Response Monitoring Wins CSAA Central Station of the Year Award, Makes Alliance

This year, Rapid Response Monitoring earned the top honor of Central Station of the Year from CSAA. The award was presented at ESX in Fort Worth, Texas, by Jeff Atkins and Morgan Hertel.

Vivint’s Michelle Lindus was named Central Station Manager of the Year. Vector Security’s David Carter was named Central Station Support Person of the Year. Vivint’s Amy Cerney was named Central Station Operator of the Year.

SDM is honored to be the sponsor of the CSAA Central Station Excellence Awards. To see the full story of the finalists and winners, visit www.SDMmag.com/excellence-awards-winners.