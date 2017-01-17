MonitoringMonitoring Today

Rapid Response Monitoring Wins CSAA Central Station of the Year Award, Makes Alliance

Rapid Response Monitoring Wins CSAA Central Station of the Year Award, Makes Alliance

Rapid response Monitoring Services Inc. focuses on employees, training and technology to ensure it meets the needs of its dealers, customers and subscribers. PHOTO COURTESY OF RAPID RESPONSE

January 17, 2017
KEYWORDS monitoring services
Reprints
No Comments

This year, Rapid Response Monitoring earned the top honor of Central Station of the Year from CSAA. The award was presented at ESX in Fort Worth, Texas, by Jeff Atkins and Morgan Hertel.

Vivint’s Michelle Lindus was named Central Station Manager of the Year. Vector Security’s David Carter was named Central Station Support Person of the Year. Vivint’s Amy Cerney was named Central Station Operator of the Year.

SDM is honored to be the sponsor of the CSAA Central Station Excellence Awards. To see the full story of the finalists and winners, visit www.SDMmag.com/excellence-awards-winners.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.