Hanwha Techwin Launches Wisenet X Series for Video Surveillance
Hanwha Techwin, provider of global security, launched its Wisenet X series featuring Hanwha’s new Wisenet 5, self-developed chipset.
The company describes this chipset as the most important core technology developed to date by Hanwha Techwin.
“Wisenet 5 is our latest chipset designed specifically for professional video surveillance applications that offers extreme processing performance at the edge,” said Soonhong Ahn, president, Hanwha Techwin America. “Wisenet X is the first product range to use this single chip solution. Our new 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera lines will redefine industry standards, not only with exceptional resolution, but with more advanced features and upgraded functions.”
Wisenet X series offers 150dB WDR performance, clear images in extreme low light conditions, and WiseStream II compression technology for reduced data transfer, the company reported in a press release. A USB port is also available for easy set-up and installation. Other features include license-free audio and video analytics, a dual SD card slot and image stabilization using gyro sensors.
By adding the Wisenet X series to the recently released Wisenet Q and P series, Hanwha Techwin offers a comprehensive line-up of video surveillance solutions, from affordable entry level to competitive high-performance products designed to satisfy the needs of projects and customers in all market sectors.
For information, visit www.HanwhaSecurity.com.
