PSA TEC Early Bird Pricing Ends March 8

March 6, 2017
PSA Tec announced that early bird pricing will be available only through March 8.

The conference theme is Powering What’s Possible, and it will take place from May 7-11 in Westminster, Colo. This year’s conference will be featuring a focus on RMR, with sessions offering a focus on technologies and best practices from industry and financial professionals designed to help companies increase their recurring monthly revenue. 

To find out more and to register, go to www.psatec.com/REGISTER.

For more information, go to www.sdmmag.com/articles/93466-psa-security-network-announces-education-lineup-for-tec-2017.
 

