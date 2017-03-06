PSA TEC Early Bird Pricing Ends March 8

PSA Tec announced that early bird pricing will be available only through March 8.

The conference theme is Powering What’s Possible, and it will take place from May 7-11 in Westminster, Colo. This year’s conference will be featuring a focus on RMR, with sessions offering a focus on technologies and best practices from industry and financial professionals designed to help companies increase their recurring monthly revenue.

To find out more and to register, go to www.psatec.com/REGISTER.

For more information, go to www.sdmmag.com/articles/93466-psa-security-network-announces-education-lineup-for-tec-2017.

