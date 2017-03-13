CEDIA Members Support Hollywood Theatre Microcinema at Portland International Airport

The Hollywood Theatre at Portland International Airport is a free 17-seat microcinema located in the Portland International Airport (PDX), Concourse C.

Developed by Portland's nonprofit Hollywood Theatre, in collaboration with the PDX Art program at the Port of Portland , the airport theater will offer an hour-long program of short films from Pacific Northwest filmmakers, including documentaries, music videos, animations, and short fiction. The program, which will play on a loop, will be updated quarterly with new films. The theater will be open to travelers around the clock.

The microcinema features state-of-the-art projection and sound, thanks to a top-notch crew of technical partners, many of whom donated equipment and time. CEDIA has adopted the Hollywood Theatre project as its own to create a very special cinematic experience at PDX.

CEDIA assembled a group of manufacturer members to donate equipment for this state-of-the art cinema. These include Portland-based speaker manufacturer Triad Speakers' Cinema Reference 9-speaker surround system; (CEDIA Chair) Dennis Erskine Group for design; Barco's Optix Cinemascope M Projector; Portland-based Planar digital displays and media servers; Stewart Filmscreen Cinemascope screen; Middle Atlantic rack and power isolation; Crestron processor, amplifiers, & control system; Access Networks secure network; and Milestone AV Technologies mounting hardware.

Locally-based CEDIA home technology professional member Lewis AV lead the installation of the Hollywood Theater and Utah-based CEDIA member REAL AV handled all the calibration for the theatre.

The theater's inaugural program includes a Pink Martini-inspired video from HouseSpecial; a circus-themed story of love gone wrong from animator Chel White; and a hip hop video from Portland rapper Mic Capes. (Complete program listed below.)

In addition to presenting short films from regional filmmakers, the Hollywood Theatre will collaborate with regional filmmakers to develop original content for the theater. The microcinema will also present occasional live performances and other special events.

Additionally, this cinema has been made possible through the generous support of community partners and sponsors including the Fred W. Fields Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, the Oregon Cultural Trust, the Oregon Arts Commission, Security Signs, Blue Chalk, HouseSpecial, Travel Oregon, Calligram Foundation, and others.

The airport microcinema will open on Thursday, February 23 at 5:00pm. The theater is located after security in Concourse C and is free to travelers.