Oncam to Host Interactive Discussion on School Safety and Security Best Practices at ISC West

Oncam, a provider of 360-deg. video capture and business intelligence technology, will host a lunch-and-learn event during the 2017 ISC West Conference and Expo April 5-7, in Las Vegas. The interactive panel, “OnCampus: Best Practices for School Safety and Security,” is dedicated to the ongoing discussion about the security and operational challenges facing today's educational facilities, and will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Veronese Room 2504 inside the Sands Expo Center.



Educational facilities require a unique approach with regard to safeguarding students, faculty and staff. These open environments are increasingly becoming the targets of evolving physical threats, leaving every tier of the community — from parents to police departments to executive boards — anxious to find better solutions. With this in mind, Oncam has teamed up with representatives from the University of Central Florida, Pivot3, RETA Security and SDM Magazine to provide end users, integrators and consultants with insight into the factors that help schools make decisions on how to best address risks and ensure proactive safety planning.



The discussion will be moderated by SDM Magazine Editor Laura Stepanek, and feature the following panelists:

Jumbi Edulbehram, Regional President - Americas, Oncam

Jeff Morgan, Director of Security and Emergency Management, University of Central Florida

Brandon Reich, Senior Director of Surveillance Solutions, Pivot3

Joseph Souza, CPP, PSP, CBCP, Assistant Director of Security, University of Central Florida

Paul Timm, PSP, President, RETA Security



“It's crucial for school security leaders to be able to identify goals, share ideas and provide valuable feedback on the products, programs and services that make a difference in the safety posture of a campus,” Morgan said. “We are excited to be a part of a discussion during this year’s ISC West that allows us to do just that, as we are constantly assessing the emerging threats we face and what we must do to protect our students, faculty and staff.”



Panelists will discuss the current risk landscape in the education market; how stakeholders make decisions on security initiatives; trends in video, storage and security planning; and how integrators and consultants can guide schools in this endeavor. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the innovative technology solutions that can be leveraged to create a holistic, integrated and comprehensive safety plan.



“Today’s campuses are in a constant state of flux, with changing dynamics between key stakeholders — whether they are campus police, school administration or local law enforcement entities — and significant challenges to overcome,” said Edulbehram. “It’s critical for every level of security decision-makers to have the information they need to build a plan that is as unique and special as the schools they serve. Oncam hopes to bring a wealth of voices to the table in hopes of igniting discussion on the challenges these entities face and how we can meet those challenges head-on.”



A complimentary lunch will be served, and interested attendees are asked to RSVP for the event by Monday, March 28. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Oncam team, email oncam@compassintegrated.com.