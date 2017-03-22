Hanwha Techwin Partner Summit Engages Top Resellers From the Americas and Canada

Hanwha Techwin, a provider of global security, just concluded its “STEP Into the eXperience” Partner Summit in Cancun, Mexico. The event, held at the Grand Fiesta Americana Hotel & Resort, provided more than 400 top reseller partners from across North and South America, and Canada with detailed information on Hanwha Techwin’s product portfolio — including the company’s new Wisenet X Series with Wisenet 5 technology.

The summit also featured demonstrations from numerous industry integration partners and provided attendees with the opportunity to network with peers in a relaxed setting that enhanced the learning experience.



“One of our major goals at the Summit was to emphasize the superior advantages of our new Wisenet X Series surveillance solutions which feature Wisenet 5, our latest chipset and processing technology designed specifically for professional video surveillance applications,” said Tom Cook, senior vice president of sales, Hanwha Techwin America. “The Wisenet X series redefines industry standards as a result of the exceptional resolution, advanced features and upgraded functions these products deliver in every model across the line.”



In addition to general sessions to discuss industry direction and product specifics, attendees were afforded the opportunity to comment on technology, new products and future roadmaps. Breakout sessions provided specific information on the recently released Wisenet Q and P series as well as the new Wisenet X series cameras. Also shown were an extensive number of related systems products from Hanwha and integrated solutions.



The “stars that shined the brightest” during the three days of the summit were Hanwha’s new Wisenet X cameras, the company reported. The attendees experienced how Wisenet X is bringing functionality, performance and cost-effectiveness to the industry.