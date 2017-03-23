PPVAR Panel to Host ISC West Discussion Among Law Enforcement, Technology & Security Professionals

The Partnership for Priority Verified Alarm Response (PPVAR) will host the Future of Priority Response panel discussion at ISC West 2017 in Las Vegas. The panel will feature experts from law enforcement, technology, defense and security, and will discuss many aspects of priority response and verified alarms, including future technologies, industry forecasts, the law enforcement perspective and ASAP to PSAP as a delivery mechanism for priority response.

The panel will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, in Marco Polo Room 701/702 at Sands Expo Center, comes in the months following PPVAR’s announcements that ADT and Tyco have joined the partnership as full-time members.

The guest speakers for the PPVAR panel on The Future of Priority Response include: