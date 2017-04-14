JFK Terminal 1 Improves Security With Milestone Video

Milestone Systems open platform IP video management software (VMS) has been installed at JFK International Airport’s Terminal 1 to help manage the safety of more than 27 million passengers a year.



Previously, T1 at JFK relied on a limited analog surveillance system and an older IP system that were independent of each other. Both were inadequate and lacked some necessary functionality. Operators could only view video from specific workstations; it was difficult to replace or add cameras; and the system did not integrate easily with other systems.



Migrating the terminal’s old analog system to an advanced IP video management software platform was no small feat. Due to the airport’s high-security environment, the system and all of its cameras had to remain operational around the clock throughout the migration.



To design and implement the new solution, the airport worked with security integrator Media Wire LLC, who designed and implemented a Milestone XProtect Corporate VMS solution to manage its 500 to 600 cameras, including the installation of 160 new network cameras from Axis Communications. Providing greater access to video, the Milestone Mobile client is used by air terminal managers to view video on their smartphones.



“We installed an extensive 10 gig fiber network to support the bandwidth needed for current and future cameras. All cameras provide video at the maximum resolutions and frame rates, no corners are cut,” said Laszlo Tordai, owner, engineer and technician at Media Wire. “It is simply unacceptable to minimize the system’s capabilities and performance because a component is not up to par with the rest of the system. We are keeping this a top-notch installation.”



Migrating Terminal 1’s system required upgrades to ensure a solid solution from the ground up. New high-speed fiber optics, switches, PoE injectors, software, workstations and operating systems were installed. Tordai estimates the terminal has close to one Petabyte of storage due to both security requirements, and powerful analytics from Agent Vi that are used on recorded video and to search across camera views.



The new system is easily scalable and can accommodate additional cameras at any time. Terminal 1’s new Axis cameras easily integrated with the Milestone system and require less bandwidth that better allow the security team to meet the airport’s lengthy storage requirements.



“When you look at a whole system and deploy the right parts, you actually save the customer a lot of money,” Tordai said. “It’s a win-win across the board.”





