CEO Jack DeMao & Electric Guard Dog Honored as Gold & Bronze Stevie Award Winners

Electric Guard Dog CEO Jack DeMao won a Gold Stevie Award as Maverick of the Year, Business Services, while the company won the Bronze Stevie Award for Company of the Year, Business Services in The 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Electric Guard Dog (EGD), was named SDM’s 2016 Dealer of the Year and is No. 22 on the SDM 100.

The American Business Awards are a business awards program open to all organizations operating in the U.S. — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration, and more than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Judges’ comments about Electric Guard Dog’s Bronze Award for Company of the Year, Business Services included, “In securing the perimeter, EGD has shown single-minded determination.” Another noted that EGD is “making a substantial impact.”

When it came to DeMao’s Gold Award the comments were even more categorical. One described DeMao as “a bold and innovative leader,” while another commented, “Mr. DeMao's impressive suite of well-measured successes, ranging from industry awards to record-breaking sales, is extraordinary.”

DeMao said, “On behalf of myself and my team, I want to thank the judges for these awards; we are truly humbled by both wins. We share both awards with our competitors in the Business Services category, our vendors, and our customers. It’s easy to measure business purely in profits, and yet, given the amount of time we all spend at work, there’s the potential to achieve so much more. The Stevie Awards recognize the many ways in which a business can empower individuals, team efforts and the community as a whole. Again, we are truly humbled to be recognized.”

Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards, said, “Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense, and every organization that has won should be proud,”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To read more about EGD’s being named Dealer of the Year, visit www.SDMmag.com/egd/2016.

