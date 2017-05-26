Vector Builds, Donates Wheelchairs to Paralyzed Veterans of America

In a team-building exercise that involved the assembly of wheelchairs for paralyzed U.S. veterans, Vector Security’s managers and senior executives constructed travel-version wheelchairs for donation to the Keystone Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. The wheelchairs will assist in increasing mobility for supported member veterans.

The event took place this May in Pittsburgh, where Vector Security, ranked No. 5 on the SDM 100, is based, as part of Vector University, a two-year internal management-level program that instructs on the various areas of the company’s business and how team members can contribute to success. In the exercise, the teams built wheelchairs through a series of challenges to earn parts of the chairs that were needed to complete assembly.

“We are pleased to support the Keystone Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America,” said Art Miller, vice president of marketing for Vector Security. “As a company, Vector Security not only protects the communities we serve, we also support them. We are honored to give back to these veterans who have sacrificed for our country.”

Joe Dornbrock, Keystone PVA executive director, said these types of team building events go a long way in helping to provide additional mobility to individuals outside their existing means. “We are very appreciative of companies like Vector Security to provide these resources,” he expressed.

