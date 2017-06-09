Per Mar CEO Michael Duffy Celebrates 50 Years With Per Mar

Per Mar Security Services, a provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients and ranked No. 26 on the SDM 100, honored CEO Michael Duffy for his 50 years of full-time employment at Per Mar Security Services.

Duffy’s son, Brad Duffy, president of security officer services for Per Mar Security Services, said, “It is a tribute to his legacy that he has helped grow a company in three different generations, and is still at work building a strong foundation for the future.” Beth Duffy, sales consultant for Per Mar Security Services and Michael Duffy’s daughter, said, “I feel very privileged to be able to see how strong of a work ethic my dad has and am so incredibly proud of all the hard work and time he has put in over these past 50 years.”

Michael Duffy started working full-time at Per Mar in June of 1967 as a dispatcher for mobile patrol and security guards. Duffy has held various positions in the company including dispatch supervisor, alarm manager, and vice president of operations. In 1974, he was appointed executive vice president of Per Mar Security Services, which included the responsibility of COO. In 1977, he was elected president and in 2001 he was elected chairman and CEO.

Michael Duffy’s parents, John and Eleanor Duffy, founded the company in 1953. As a second generation leader, Michael Duffy has carried on their legacy and grown Per Mar Security Services to be the largest, family-owned, full-service security company in the Midwest, the company said in a press release. Focused on giving back, Duffy also started and leads the Per Mar Employee Charity Fund that has raised millions of dollars for charities.

Michael Duffy’s son, Brian Duffy, president of electronic security for Per Mar Security Services, said, “It is an incredible privilege to be able to work at a company founded by my grandparents and really taken to another level by my father. His legacy will last much more than 50 years.”

