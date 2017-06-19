Farpointe Provides First Cybersecurity Vulnerability Checklist

Farpointe Data posted the first radio frequency identification (RFID) Cybersecurity Vulnerability Checklist for access control manufacturers, distributors, integrators and end users to use to protect their access control systems from becoming hacker gateways to their facilities and IT systems.

"Seemingly daily, end users are being reminded of how their access control systems are no longer secure," emphasizes Scott Lindley, president, Farpointe Data. "They learn how a hotel had to pay a ransom to release guests that got locked into their rooms via a hack of the electronic key system or how easy it is to spoof popular access cards."

Since the start of 2017, end users have been informed of a series of hacks on various credentials states Lindley.

• The Chaos Computer Club stated that they "hacked a padlock product and its accompanying mobile app which communicates via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to the padlock. www.hsyndicate.org/news/4082594.html

• IPVM reported how a $30 copier easily spoofed a popular proximity card. www.ipvm.com/reports/card-copier-test

• In an on-site demonstration at the ShmooCon hacker conference, an ESPKey, a small device that costs about $100 to make and has half a dozen wire clamps, a Wi-Fi transmitter and 4MB of memory, showed that it takes two or three minutes to break into an RFID card reader wall plate, attach the ESPKey and reinstall the wall plate to capture the ID codes of everyone in the workplace. www.tomsguide.com/us/break-into-office-shmoocon,news-24285.html

To help prevent such attacks, the new Farpointe Cybersecurity Vulnerability Checklist covers a range of topics that can lead to hacks of contactless cards and readers. Sections include default codes, Wiegand issues, reader implementation tips, card protection solutions, leveraging long range readers, assuring anti-hacking compatibility throughout the system and leveraging additional security components.

"We are encouraging every access control manufacturer, dealer, distributor, integrator or end user to go to our website to either download or print out this Cybersecurity Vulnerability Checklist and use it," adds Lindley.

Visit www.farpointedata.com for more information.