Vivint Smart Home Introduces Vivint Smart Properties for Property Developers and Managers

Vivint Smart Home announced Vivint Smart Properties, the first comprehensive smart home solution designed for rental properties. Available across the U.S. and Canada, Vivint Smart Properties enables property developers and managers to increase the value of their properties by adding smart home technology as an amenity for residents, while lowering costs with more efficient property management.

Vivint currently manages more than 18 million smart home devices for homeowners across North America. New research from the NAA and NMHC shows that demand for apartments is on the rise. Whether it's young professionals, couples, families or empty nesters, the country will add 4.6 million new apartment households by 2030.

Under the Vivint Smart Properties program, property managers of single-family rentals and multi-family apartments can select from a suite of professionally installed smart home products for their units, including smart locks, lights, doorbell cameras, indoor cameras, and thermostats. Using Vivint Site Manager, an interactive dashboard, property managers can manage tenant service requests and vacant units from anywhere. With remote control of unoccupied units, they can provide keyless entry for staff or contractors, as well as monitor energy use to save money.

Property managers can easily onboard new residents by transferring control of a unit¹s smart home system. Once a unit is occupied, privacy of the resident is paramount. While occupied, property managers can only access smart locks, and cannot regain full access of the system until the unit is vacated. Residents can then use smart home technology such as the Vivint Doorbell Camera to see, hear and talk to anyone on their front porch, as well as simultaneously unlock the front door or arm/disarm their security system.

“We anticipate smart home technology will rapidly become a staple for rental properties throughout the country,” said Tom Few, vice president of business development at Vivint Smart Home. “With Vivint Smart Properties, property managers can enhance property value to attract residents, while residents get instant access to a smart home experience they can manage from a single app.”

Vivint offers always-on cellular connection, maintaining constant connectivity regardless of the reliability of a resident¹s Wi-Fi. Through its smart assistant, Sky, Vivint leverages artificial intelligence to learn the rhythms and activities of a resident’s home to provide intelligent recommendations and take action to streamline the home experience.

Visit www.vivint.com/smart-properties for more information.