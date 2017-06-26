President George W. Bush to Kick Off ASIS 2017 Keynote Lineup

ASIS International, an association for security management professionals, announced that U.S. President George W. Bush will address attendees at the opening of the ASIS International 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), Sept. 25-28 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The four-day event, which is expected to draw 22,000 security professionals from across the globe, also features keynotes from Scott Klososky, technology visionary and founder of Future Point of View, and Richard DesLauriers and Ed Davis, lead investigators into the Boston Marathon bombing.

President Bush will open the conference on Monday, 25 Sept. The 43rd President of the United States and author of the bestselling memoir Decision Points (2010) — a candid account of the defining decisions in his presidency and personal life — will share insights on his eight years in the White House, his experiences with world leaders, the nature of public leadership and decision making, and his perspective on current domestic and international issues. Sponsored by Altronix, this session is closed to media.

“ASIS is widely regarded as the gold standard for security certifications, standards and career development, and is committed to translating that expertise and value into our seminar conference program,” said Thomas J. Langer, CPP, 2017 president, ASIS International. “Our robust education lineup reflects today’s headline security issues, as well as topics facing security professionals in their day-to-day work. The 180+ sessions offer a depth of expertise and level of learning that can’t be found anywhere else.”

In addition to a stellar keynote lineup featuring the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush; futurist and author Scott Klososky; and Boston Marathon bombing investigators Edward F. Davis, III and Rick DesLauriers, the ASIS 2017 conference program includes breakout sessions, case studies, lectures, panel discussions, demonstrations and simulations. These offerings address some of the most pressing topics facing the security community today. A sample of sessions include:

Unmasking the Radical Insider;

A Hacker’s Perspective on the Human Element in Security;

Mock Trial: The Aftermath of a Domestic Bombing, Part 1 & 2;

Using Drones for Enterprise Security Management Defense;

Critical Mass Casualty Shooting in Downtown Dallas; and

Robots and the Quest for Automation.

The exhibit floor will also set the stage for some exciting changes and new features this year. These innovations include more than two dozen 25-minute impact learning sessions hosted in two theaters, as well as resume reviews and career coaching in the onsite Career Center, fireside chats in the ASIS Hub, and product and technology demos, the organization described.

“Our education has been designed to better engage attendees,” said Peter J. O’Neil, executive vice president and CEO, ASIS International. “The modern learning methods and formats add variety to traditional lectures. The impact sessions transform the exhibit floor into a learning lab environment. And, the countless opportunities for peers to collaborate, share best practices and develop lasting relationships ensure the learning extends throughout the year.”

ASIS 2017 is expected to attract 22,000 operational and cybersecurity professionals from across the globe. The early registration deadline is June 30. For more information, visit www.securityexpo.org.