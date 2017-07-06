Titan Alarm Makes 2 Acquisitions

Titan Alarm Inc., ranked No. 100 on the SDM 100, acquired the accounts and customer bases of Post Security and CCS Systems. The deal with Post Security was closed May 8, and CCS Systems was closed June 30.

Titan purchased the monitored accounts of Post Security, a Phoenix-based company owned by Scott Post. Post formed Post Security in 1990 and provided a full range of low voltage service, including intrusion alarms, access control systems, low voltage wiring, intercom systems, camera systems and surround sound systems.

“Post Security adds a very loyal customer base of intrusion alarm systems to Titan’s customer portfolio,” said Danny Holmgren, president of Titan Alarm. “Scott ran a great operation and provided incredible customer service, as evidenced by the praise we have heard from his customers since we began servicing them, and his low customer attrition. We are thrilled that when the timing was right, Scott chose Titan Alarm as the best fit to take care of his customers into the future.”

CCS Systems was established in 1981 in Tucson, Ariz., by Andy and Margie Billings. CCS provides residential and commercial services, including intrusion alarm, fire alarm, CCTV, access control, home theater and A/V, and central vacuum cleaning systems.

Holmgren added, “For Titan Alarm, the opportunity to combine the customer base and personnel of CCS Systems with Titan Alarm was extremely exciting. Southern Arizona has been a territory that we have serviced for years and built up a small account base in, but we have never established a true branch. The addition of CCS brings a very loyal, healthy account base, but also adds a new territory which will allow us to expand and grow exponentially. This transaction more than quadruples our account base in Tucson. … We are pleased to be able to retain the staff from CCS and look forward to integrating their great skills and reputations as we build our first brick-and-mortar branch location outside of Phoenix.”

With the closing of the deals with Post Security and CCS Systems, Titan Alarm’s total RMR now exceeds $205,000, with other potential account acquisition opportunities in the works by the end of 2017, the company reported.

