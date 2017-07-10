John Hunepohl to Host SDM Deep Dive Webinar Series for Security Professionals

SDM Magazine is expanding its rich monthly content into a new monthly webinar series hosted by John Hunepohl. The Deep Dive Live webinar series began in June 2017 with a review of opportunities and challenges faced by the largest security companies as listed in the 2017 SDM 100 report.

For security companies that want to stay relevant to their customers’ needs for current and future products and solutions, these webinars are designed to provide a method of engaging those customers and potential customers on a regular and consistent basis.

While many security companies lack the tools, experience and knowledge necessary to deliver an engaging and successful webinar, host John Hunepohl has devised methods to overcome the challenges of conducting a live and engaging, highly effective session.

A free copy of his 11 Rules for Webinar PowerPoints is available for download from the Crystal Ball Creations website.

“While there are many knowledgeable people in the security industry, few know how to deliver an informative session in a predictable and tolerable time slot,” said Bob Cullum of Dugmore & Duncan. “[Hunepohl’s] ability to harness that talent contributed greatly to everyone’s overall understanding without putting anybody to sleep.”

Visit www.CrystalBallCreatons.com for information.

