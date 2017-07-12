Per Mar Security Services Hires First Student Through 'Grow Our Own' Program

Per Mar Security Services, a provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Davenport, Iowa, and ranked No. 26 on the SDM 100, announced it has hired its first student, Luis Miranda, through its “Grow Our Own" Program.

Per Mar’s Grow Our Own program is a program in which Per Mar employees reach out to local high school students, visit their classrooms, and tell them about Per Mar and employment opportunities. The program was started by Carri Waack, HR coordinator for Per Mar. Waack saw an opportunity to reach out to high school students and inform them of what Per Mar has to offer as far as careers beyond high school.

Waack met Miranda through the Grow Our Own program at Moline High School in Moline, Ill. After learning more about Per Mar and job opportunities, Miranda told Waack that he was interested in becoming a security officer at Per Mar after graduation. Miranda had a thorough background check and interviews, was hired, and is now in security officer training.

Since the launch of this program, Per Mar has worked with local high schools around the Quad City, Des Moines, and South Bend areas. Per Mar’s goal is to expand the program and offer the program to other communities in which the company serves.

For information about having Per Mar visit your high school through the Grow Our Own program, email Carri Waack at cwaack@permarsecurity.com.