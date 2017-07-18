Police Body Cameras to Use AI to Find Missing People

Police officers in Chicago’s Waukegan Police Department are using Motorola Solutions’ S1500 body cams, which, according to an article in Engadget, may soon be employing artificial intelligence to help officers identify objects and missing people.

The article explains that a prototype is being used by Neurala, a Boston-based software company that recently integrated its software with drones to track poachers in Africa. The camera will be designed to recognize images and communicate data with other Si500s.

Some applications for the technology could be automatically distributing an image of a missing child to all officers wearing the camera. The article states that Neurala claims its AI will be abl to pick out a person of interest in crowded public spaces.

