Las Vegas Buses to Provide Live Footage to Police

According to an article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced that by the end of 2017, surveillance footage from cameras mounted inside public buses will be live streamed to law enforcement agencies during emergencies.

After Metropolitan Police Department officers were unable to see what was going on when a gunman barricaded himself inside an RTC bus, a lengthy standoff ensued, bringing traffic along the Strip to a halt on March 25, the article reported. It was soon after this incident that the RTC and Metro police began testing a system to allow police to allow surveillance cameras inside buses to stream live footage to law enforcement.

The system will cost $225,000 if the RTC can use existing wireless routers, the article reported, but could cost as much as $500,000 if additional equipment is necessary.

