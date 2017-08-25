Central Security’s Guardian Security Systems Among ‘Best Places to Work in Oklahoma’ for 2nd Year

For the second year in a row, Oklahoma provider of security and smart home solutions, Guardian Security Systems, has been selected as one of the “Best Places to Work in Oklahoma,” an annual list created by Best Companies Group to recognize companies that excel in creating quality workplaces.

Guardian Security Systems is part of Central Security Group, a provider of security and smart home solutions in the U.S. and ranked No. 10 on the SDM 100.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Guardian Security Systems is the state’s oldest security company, operating branch offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. From these branches, the company provides professional consulting and installation of security and smart home automation systems for home and business owners. The company’s state-of-the-art monitoring and customer care center in Tulsa monitors homes and businesses in 26 states and supports the company’s network of branches from coast to coast.

Companies selected as “Best Places to Work” were evaluated for their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, and demographics, and through an anonymous employee survey to measure the employee experience. This award program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Oklahoma, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses.

“At Guardian Security Systems and Central Security Group, we make listening a priority and know that our employees have some of the best ideas for creating a positive and healthy workplace where they can feel empowered, find solutions, have fun, work hard and contribute in a way that builds engagement,” said Kent Morris, Central Security Group’s director of customer experience and call centers. “We’re extremely proud to have earned this award for the second year in a row and owe tremendous thanks to our dedicated, talented team members as well as the customers who allow us to serve them.”

In Oklahoma and beyond, Guardian Security Systems and Central Security Group offer services that include Alert 360 interactive security, home automation, remote video monitoring, Alert 360 video, remote access, energy management solutions, 24/7 alarm monitoring and a free Alert 360 mobile app.

