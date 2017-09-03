Low-Profile Dome has Built-In IR
Arecont Vision announced the future expansion of the compact MicroDome G2 ultra-low profile camera family. The MicroDome G2 with IR provides outstanding around-the-clock surveillance for both indoor and outdoor applications, according to the manufacturer. MicroDome G2 with IR offers a choice of 1.2MP, 1080p, 3MP, or 5MP resolution models. SNAPstream technology reduces camera bandwidth consumption in all MicroDome G2 with IR models without impacting image quality. Each MicroDome G2 with IR camera offers remote focus capability to simplify set-up and significantly reduce installation time. Arecont Vision cameras do not require the use of common imbedded operating systems. This approach eliminates the risk of a cyber hacker repurposing an Arecont Vision camera for use in DDoS, network penetration, ransomware, or other increasingly common cyberattacks. SEE AT ASIS BOOTH 3221
Arecont Vision | www.arecontvision.com
