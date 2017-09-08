Surveillance Video Helps Nab Package Pirate

As more and more people are reporting package thefts off their porches, many are turning to doorbell cameras and other forms of video surveillance to help ward off would-be thieves.

NBC affiliate KWWL out of Iowa reported that homeowner Lindsay Houston in Cedar Rapids had a doorbell camera installed, and surveillance footage from the camera helped police arrest the alleged thief, Amanda Bentley, who faces three counts of theft because police believe she stole from two other homes.

In this case, Houston posted the high-quality video on Facebook, and someone recognized Bentley in the video and alerted police.

Houston said nearly $200 of throw pillows and sweaters were stolen.

