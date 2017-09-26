ASSA ABLOY Hosts USO Backpack Build in Support of 1,000 Veterans at ASIS 2017

Demonstrating its commitment to supporting returning veterans, ASSA ABLOY is partnering with the USO to provide backpacks loaded with food, toiletries and other personal items, for use as they wait for their personal luggage to arrive back from deployment. The 1,000 backpacks will be packed on the show floor of ASIS 2017 at the ASSA ABLOY booth (#3203) before being provided to service members returning to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

ASSA ABLOY welcomes and encourages ASIS 2017 attendees to visit and pack a bag with ASSA ABLOY employees and USO volunteers to show support for the returning service members. ASSA ABLOY partner companies taking part in the event include RS2, Genetec, Lenel, Open Options, AccessNsite, Software House, AMAG and S2.

“At USO DFW we serve more than 200,000 military service members and their families each year,” said Stephanie Melson, director, USO DFW. “We are grateful for our partnership with ASSA ABLOY as it helps further our mission in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

According to Jeff Huggins, director Government Programs, ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions, the program underscores ASSA ABLOY’s support of the troops and helps raise awareness that leaving for or returning from deployment is not a simple thing.

“Deployments are complex and emotionally taxing for our troops so everything we can do to show our support and normalize the process is effort well-spent,” Huggins said. “We’re grateful for their service and applaud the work of the USO. It’s clear that this sentiment is prevalent throughout the ASIS community, so we welcome any opportunity to help this cause.”