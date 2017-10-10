Polycarbonate Enclosures Help Prevent Theft and Vandalism
Super tough, STI’s Polycarbonate Covers help prevent theft and vandalism to larger keypads, access controls, volume and lighting controls, and more. Extremely difficult to break, these clear (or white) polycarbonate covers are molded from the same material used in football helmets. Covers increase the life and reliability of units by protecting them from accidental or intentional damage. Five models are available. They are constructed with a strong piano-style hinge and offered with an open or enclosed back box, with or without a lock. The covers are backed by a three-year guarantee against breakage in normal use.
STI | www.sti-usa.com
