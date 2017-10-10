New Version of DNA Fusion Access Control Platform
Open Options released version 7 of its DNA Fusion access control platform. This is Open Options’ most advanced software release yet, with two decades of access control innovation and development to the Authentic Mercury open hardware platform. Version 7 features an updated user interface with enhanced capabilities throughout personnel groups, access levels, and direct commands, making it the most user-friendly software on the market. Version 7 also connects to more industry-leading technologies than before, and includes integrations with Traka, Otis Elevator, Bosch, and more.
Open Options | www.ooaccess.com
